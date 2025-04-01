TikTok creators, partners remain optimistic ahead of app's second ban deadline

For the second time this year, TikTok is staring at a deadline that could determine its fate in the U.S. and that of numerous creators and brands that have built businesses on the Chinese-owned social app.

Creators and marketing firms told CNBC they believe TikTok will remain in the U.S. They are, however, hedging their bets.

President Donald Trump has said he is "pretty certain" a TikTok deal will be reached before the ban's April 5 deadline. Trump has also indicated he may extend the deadline if a deal isn't reached.

The sense of urgency that led some creators to post wistful goodbye videos in January has shifted to a more cautiously optimistic outlook, with creators and firms saying they believe TikTok will remain in the U.S. They are, however, hedging their bets.

"I'm trying to be optimistic and hope that they keep it, but as a creator, I have to be prepared either way," said Gianna Christine, a creator with 2.7 million TikTok followers.

TikTok could be effectively banned in the U.S. on April 5 because of a national security law originally signed by former President Joe Biden that requires its Chinese parent ByteDance to divest the app's American operations. ByteDance originally faced a Jan. 19 deadline to sell TikTok, but Trump signed an executive order instructing the attorney general to not enforce the law, granting the Chinese company 75 more days to divest the U.S. portion of its business.

Gianna Christine

Like others who spoke with CNBC, Christine said she hasn't received any direct updates from TikTok about its future. Christine said she's staying positive about TikTok's chances of remaining in the U.S. but she's also expanding her presence on platforms like Snapchat and YouTube as a precaution.

"You never know what will happen," Christine said.

Throughout his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump said many positive comments about TikTok and used the app as a campaign tool. Trump said Sunday that he is "pretty certain" that a TikTok deal will be reached before the April deadline, according to AFP. Last week, Trump said he may extend the deadline if a deal isn't reached and that he may reduce tariffs on China to help facilitate a transaction.

"I really don't see TikTok getting banned," said Olivia Plotnick, the founder of the Wai Social marketing and consultancy agency. "Trump really is going to want to show how amazing he is, and make a deal happen."

TikTok and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Whatever is in store for TikTok, the company is acting like business as usual.

Current and former TikTok workers said they have received no communication from management about its future in the U.S. Brands and creators said they have received no updates from the company either.

That lack of communication and the uncertainty of the app's future hasn't stopped TikTok from moving forward with new partnerships.

Marketing firm Meltwater, for example, announced that it joined TikTok's marketing partners program in March. Aditya Jami, Meltwater's tech chief, said that his TikTok contacts seemed to be "in the dark" about the app's future, but they went ahead with the partnership, which will require deep integration between the two companies.

"They are actually going to do more and more things that we can build together and then expose to our customers, so I feel like it's going business as usual," Jami said.

TikTok creator Alyssa McKay has more than 10 million followers, but she's been proactive about diversifying her following across more platforms.

"If you're not already posting on Snapchat, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, that's where you need to be," said McKay, adding that her efforts to get ahead of a potential ban have resulted in her already earning more revenue from other platforms than she does on TikTok.

Alyssa McKay

The first TikTok ban deadline didn't significantly alter the social media postings from creators and brands, according to data provided to CNBC by Later, a social media and influencer marketing firm.

Social media users increased their posts on Threads and YouTube by 10% and 6%, respectively, the week of the TikTok ban in January compared to the week prior, according to Later. Still, the general posting habits of brands and creators during the week after the January deadline compared to the week preceding it were nearly identical, a spokesperson for Later said.

Throughout March, creators and brands steadily reduced the number of scheduled TikTok posts they plan to publish during the weeks leading up to the April deadline while increasing their scheduled Instagram posts, Later data showed. The March data suggests creators and brands are "reallocating content to Instagram as a safer or more stable alternative," the Later spokesperson said.

For a brief moment, the Chinese social media app RedNote rose to the top of Apple's app store during the week leading to the January deadline. Known as Xiaohongshu in China, that app has similar short-video features as TikTok, but it has a user base comprised mostly of women from more affluent Chinese cities that embraced the sudden influx of American users, Plotnick of Wai Social said.

"They were super welcoming, and it was a really fun time," Plotnick said.

RedNote's moment in the sun won't likely repeat. The app is no longer a priority now that TikTok has resumed normal operations, creators and brands said.

"I don't foresee buzz around alternative apps like RedNote," Later CEO Scott Sutton said. "Those were a blip and lacked the staying power of other platforms."

It's unclear whether lawmakers who are concerned about the Chinese Communist Party or TikTok-competitors like Meta or Google would take to the courts to enforce the national security law, said Neil Chilson, a former chief technologist at the Federal Trade Commission who now heads AI policy at Abundance Institute non-profit. Taking that kind of legal action carries the risk of upsetting TikTok's giant user base and Trump, Chilson said.

"Trump likes this sort of leverage that the law provides him," Chilson said. "He's obviously using quite aggressively — not quite in the text of the law — his latitude to make deals to continue to string this along."

