TikTok reportedly stays on App Store after assurance from Attorney General Pam Bondi

President Donald Trump extended the divestiture deadline for U.S. operations for at least 75 days.

Apple will keep ByteDance-owned TikTok on its App Store for at least 75 more days after receiving assurances from Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

This comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to extend the TikTok ban deadline for the second time. TikTok will be banned in the U.S. unless China's ByteDance sells its U.S. operations under a national security law signed by former President Joe Biden in April 2024.

AG Bondi wrote in a letter to Apple that the company should act in accordance with Trump's deadline extension and that it would not be penalized for hosting the platform, according to unnamed sources cited in the report.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

After TikTok went briefly offline for U.S. users in January following the initial ban deadline, it remained unavailable for download in the App Store until Feb. 13. Apple had reinstated TikTok to its app store after receiving a similar letter of assurance from Bondi.

The extension comes days after Trump announced cumulative tariffs of 54% on China. Prior to the additional tariff rollout on April 2, the president said he could reduce duties on the country to help facilitate a deal for ByteDance to sell its U.S. operations of TikTok.

"Maybe I'll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done," Trump said during a press conference in March. "TikTok is big, but every point in tariffs is worth more than TikTok."

