TikTok restoring U.S. service after Trump provided ‘assurance'

TikTok was available to some U.S. users on Sunday after President-elect Donald Trump said that he would sign an executive order on Monday to delay a federal ban of the app.

In a statement on X, the company wrote that it would bring back access to its American users.

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service," TikTok wrote. "We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

The decision is "a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship," the company added. "We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

This came after Trump wrote on his social media app Truth Social he would "issue an executive order on Monday" to extend the period of time before the ban was set to take place.

"I'm asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!" Trump wrote on Sunday morning.

Although TikTok was shut down for American users late Saturday night, and also removed from Apple and Google's app stores, some were able to log on to the platform on Sunday through their desktops.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.