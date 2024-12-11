Tom Brady watches, game-worn jerseys sell for $9 million at auction

Tom Brady's 41 items for sale at Sotheby's went for a combined $9 million.

Brady's rare yellow gold Rolex Daytona Paul Newman 'John Player Special' from 1969 sold for $1.1 million.

Sotheby's has ventured further into sports as a way to engage a younger generation of collectors.

Sotheby's has scored big off of Tom Brady.

The auction house held its "GOAT Collection" sale on Tuesday night, selling all 41 items offered for a total of $9 million. The lots consisted of watches, jerseys and other sports treasures. The watches alone brought in $4.6 million.

Brady's rare yellow gold Rolex Daytona Paul Newman 'John Player Special' from 1969 sold for $1.1 million, making it the top-selling item in the auction.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The watch was first worn by Brady in the 2023 season during a ceremony at Gillette Stadium where owner Robert Kraft announced the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback would be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Icon Sportswire | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images

Four collectors battled it out for a chance to own a piece of Brady history from his University of Michigan days. His final college game day-worn jersey fetched $792,000. Brady scored four touchdowns in that iconic game and had 369 passing yards.

The sale highlights the success Sotheby's has seen as it ventures into the world of sports collectibles.

"Regardless of their team allegiance, collectors eagerly gathered to admire these cherished mementos from Tom's iconic career, honoring and respecting the remarkable accomplishments of The GOAT," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectibles.

Sports has been a bright spot for Sotheby's, bringing in new and younger clientele.

The auction house says of the 800 people registered to participate in Tuesday's auction, 34% were new customers and 40% were under the age of 40.

"I've been so fortunate to have such an amazing journey in my career, and these watches and collectibles really capture those unforgettable moments and all the hard work behind them," Brady said ahead of the sale.