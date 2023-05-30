Top 5 Trending Summer Travel Destinations in the U.S. 2023—Florida Didn't Make the List

Money might be tight, but people are still traveling, according to a recent American Express Travel survey. 78% of respondents see leisure travel as an important budget priority.

In April, American Express Travel released its ranking of the top summer destinations in the U.S. for 2023.



The report ranked the cities based on an online poll conducted between February 3-11, 2023, among 3,000 travelers with a household income of at least $70,000 and who typically travel by air at least once a year.

"Nothing inspires curiosity more than planning a trip, and the destinations our Card Members are visiting this summer certainly fit the wanderlust bill," Audrey Hendley, President of Amex Travel, tells CNBC Make It.



"The top summer destinations offer something for every type of traveler."

Pop culture is a big driver for travelers booking trips, according to American Express Travel. 64% of respondents say they have been inspired to travel to a destination after seeing it featured on a TV show, news source, or movie.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Word-of-mouth recommendations remain strong across all age groups, but Gen Z and millennials, specifically, are also heavily influenced by social media.



46% of Gen-Z and Millennial respondents say they have been inspired to travel to a destination because of Instagram and 29% of all respondents say they have been inspired to travel to destinations in 2023 because of TikTok.

61% of younger travelers say they have chosen a destination because it looks great in photos and videos.

Envato Elements

Top 5 trending summer travel destinations in the U.S. 2023

New York City, N.Y. Las Vegas, Nev. Los Angeles, Calif. Seattle, Wash. San Francisco, Calif.

New York City is the top trending U.S. destination this summer.

It's the largest city in the country and a central place for industries like finance, tech, entertainment, and media.

Some of the city's main attractions include the Empire State Building, Yankee Stadium, Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the iconic Statue of Liberty.

RebeccaAng | Getty Images

Las Vegas, Nevada, the second city on the list, is a major resort city and home to its world-famous strip of casinos, designer shopping, fine dining, nightlife and entertainment.

Also known as the Entertainment Capital of the World, Sin City is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the world, according to World Atlas.

Popular attractions include the Fountains of Bellagio and the Neon Museum which is located off the strip.

Experiences around the Las Vegas area include helicopter tours of the Grand Canyon and a visit to the Hoover Dam which sits on the border of Nevada and Arizona.

Envato Elements

Los Angeles, California rounded out the top three. The second-largest city in the United States is home to major attractions like the Griffith Observatory, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Disneyland.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free report, 11 Ways to Tell if We're in a Recession, where Kelly Evans reviews the top indicators that a recession is coming or has already begun.