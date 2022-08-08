‘Top Gun: Maverick' Just Passed ‘Titanic' at the All-Time Domestic Box Office—These Are the 10 Highest Grossing Movies Ever

"Top Gun: Maverick" is still breaking records, passing both "Jurassic World" and "Titanic" this week to become the seventh-highest grossing film of all time at the domestic box office.
The sequel to the 1986 hit — already Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film and first-ever billion dollar movie — has earned $662.5 million in the US since its May 27 release. Its global box office haul stands at $1.35 billion, good enough to make it the No. 13 highest grossing movie ever made.
"['Maverick'] is doing something that only a handful of films have ever done in the modern blockbuster era," Jeff Bock, a media analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. previously told CNBC Make It.
Here's where "Maverick" stands at the all-time domestic box office as of August 8, according to data from Box Office Mojo.
10. The Avengers (2012, $623.3M)
9. Jurassic World (2015, $653.4M)
8. Titanic (1997, $659.3M)
7. Top Gun: Maverick (2022, $662.5M)
6. Avengers: Infinity War (2018, $678.8M)
5. Black Panther (2018, $700.4M)
4. Avatar (2009, $760.5M)
3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, $804.7M)
2. Avengers: Endgame (2019, $858.3M)
1. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015, $936.6M)
