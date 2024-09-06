Trader Joe's confirms viral $2.99 mini tote bags will be back in stores this month—but not for long

Trader Joe's viral mini tote bags will soon be back in stock.

A representative for the popular supermarket chain confirmed to CNBC Make It that the colorful canvas bags, which have been sold out since they first hit stores in March, will be back on September 18.

The totes became an instant sensation when they first came out, with shoppers quickly descending on the limited supply. Some Trader Joe's locations even put limits on how many bags customers could purchase.

The $2.99 bags — which are just a slightly smaller version of Trader Joe's classic canvas bag and come in green, red, yellow and blue — proved so popular that they were soon being listed on eBay for hundreds of dollars.

If you missed out on your chance to snag a mini tote back in March, be ready to act fast when they are back in stock. Trader Joe's says they likely won't be around for long.

"The totes are a limited product rather than an everyday product at this time," a representative for the chain told CNBC Make It.

In an episode of the "Insider Trader Joe's" podcast released shortly after the tote bag frenzy, host Matt Sloan said the chain was taken aback by the popularity of the bags. The supermarket, he said, originally anticipated having enough inventory to last "several weeks."

"We had actually hundreds of thousands of bags come in and go out within a week," he said. "We had no inkling that they would be this exciting, this quickly, for so many customers."

