Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields climb as investors continue to move away from government debt

By Lee Ying Shan, CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2025.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after a brief pullback on Monday, resuming a sell-off streak as investors continue to move away from U.S. government debt.

At 3:59 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose almost 2 basis points to trade at 4.384%. The 2-year Treasury yield added 4 basis points to 3.872%.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields move inversely to prices.

The development follows a week of volatility in the bond market, which saw an over 50-basis-point surge in the 10-year Treasury yield.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Although U.S. President Donald Trump's 90-day tariff pause on tariffs briefly pulled yields lower, the 10-year yield still rebounded to finish above 4.5% on Friday.

The scale of the sell-offs fueled questions about who are the ones letting go of Treasurys.

"Investors in the U.S. have worried for decades that holdings of U.S governments by Chinese and Japanese investors were at risk," said Carol Schleif, chief market strategist at BMO Private Wealth.

Money Report

news 59 mins ago

Luxury bellwether LVMH drops 8% on sales miss, dragging peers down

news 1 hour ago

Singapore dissolves parliament ahead of general election

China is America's second largest foreign creditor after Japan, holding about $760 billion in Treasury securities.

Additionally, the combination of debt concerns and hedge fund selling could have contributed to the sell-off in Treasurys, said Felix Brill, chief investment officer at VP Bank.

"For instance, we have seen an increase in CDS spreads for U.S. debt, and from past episodes, we know that margin calls and the need for liquidity can lead to additional market stress," he told CNBC.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us