Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Rise Following Job Openings Data

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

Brendon McDermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday, after the Labor Department reported November's job openings report.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1.7 basis points to 1.647%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 4 basis points, advancing to 2.058%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Treasury yields are rising on investor optimism of the economic recovery, and today's ISM data supported that contention," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments . "Specifically, while the data came in below estimates, investor sentiment was buoyed by the trifecta of positive news on supply chain issues subsiding, prices of factory inputs declining, and manufacturing employment increasing."

Manufacturing activity expanded in December, but less than expected, according to the latest ISM report, out Tuesday. The report, which measures the change in production levels across the U.S., showed the index registered a 58.7% reading, below the 60% expectation and a drop from 61.1% in November.

Money Report

Technology 33 mins ago

Sony Teases New VR Headset for Its PlayStation 5 Console

coronavirus 44 mins ago

Singapore Says Booster Shots Needed in Order to Maintain Fully Vaccinated Status

Also on Tuesday the Labor Department reported workers quit their jobs in record numbers in November. The "quits" level jumped 9% to 4.53 million for the month, according to the department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

The job openings rate was 6.6%, down from about 7% in October but ahead of the 4.5% reported from the prior year.

The JOLTS report is one set of employment data that the Federal Reserve is watching closely as it tightens monetary policy.

Semiconductor stocks are flying high — and analysts say these 11 still have room to rise

Here are Bank of America's top stock picks for the first quarter of 2022

Tesla, GM and more: Goldman names the EV stocks to buy going into 2022

The central bank will also be monitoring ADP's December employment change report, due to be out on Wednesday, followed by the release of weekly jobless claims data on Thursday. The highly anticipated December nonfarm payrolls report is then expected to be out on Friday.

—CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Joe BidenMarketsUS: News
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us