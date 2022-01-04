Treasury Yields Rise Following Job Openings Data

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday, after the Labor Department reported November's job openings report.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1.7 basis points to 1.647%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 4 basis points, advancing to 2.058%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

"Treasury yields are rising on investor optimism of the economic recovery, and today's ISM data supported that contention," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments . "Specifically, while the data came in below estimates, investor sentiment was buoyed by the trifecta of positive news on supply chain issues subsiding, prices of factory inputs declining, and manufacturing employment increasing."

Manufacturing activity expanded in December, but less than expected, according to the latest ISM report, out Tuesday. The report, which measures the change in production levels across the U.S., showed the index registered a 58.7% reading, below the 60% expectation and a drop from 61.1% in November.

Also on Tuesday the Labor Department reported workers quit their jobs in record numbers in November. The "quits" level jumped 9% to 4.53 million for the month, according to the department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

The job openings rate was 6.6%, down from about 7% in October but ahead of the 4.5% reported from the prior year.

The JOLTS report is one set of employment data that the Federal Reserve is watching closely as it tightens monetary policy.

The central bank will also be monitoring ADP's December employment change report, due to be out on Wednesday, followed by the release of weekly jobless claims data on Thursday. The highly anticipated December nonfarm payrolls report is then expected to be out on Friday.

—CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.