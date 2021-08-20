Treasury Yields Fall Amid Delta Variant Concerns and Fed Taper Discussion

There are no major economic data releases, or bond auctions, scheduled for Friday.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday morning, amid continued concerns about the spread of the delta variant and discussion from the Fed of tapering bond purchases.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell less than a basis point to 1.233% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up 1 basis point, falling to 1.862%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasury yields ebbed lower despite the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve, released Wednesday, showing that central bankers were planning to taper bond purchases before the end of the year.

In addition, concerns about the spread of the delta variant continued to weigh on sentiment.

