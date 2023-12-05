Treasury yields fall as investors await labor market data

U.S. Treasury yields declined Tuesday as investors awaited jobs data that could provide hints about the state of the economy and the impact of restrictive Federal Reserve monetary policy.

At 4:07 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by over three basis points to 4.2509%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last more than two basis points lower at 4.637%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Investors have been assessing the path ahead for Federal Reserve interest rate policy and are looking to economic data for hints about what the central bank could announce at the conclusion of its upcoming meeting next week.

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged then, and many investors are still hoping for guidance around when policymakers may start thinking about cutting rates. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week suggested any speculation about rate cuts and assumptions that monetary policy is restrictive enough were "premature."

As the Fed has entered its so-called blackout period, during which officials cannot speak publicly in the lead-up to and just after a policy meeting, investors will not gain any fresh insights from policymakers before the meeting.

Various economic data points are, however, expected beforehand and could provide hints about the state of the economy and whether higher interest rates are having their desired effect in cooling the economy.

ISM data for the services industry is due Tuesday alongside JOLTs job openings figures for October. Later in the week, ADP's private payrolls report, as well as nonfarm payrolls and unemployment data for November, are expected.