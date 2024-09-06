Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields fall as investors brace for August jobs report

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on Aug. 23, 2024.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday as investors geared up for the release of the August jobs report as concerns about an economic slowdown have been growing.

At 4:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over two basis points to 3.7042%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last more than three basis points lower to 3.7165%.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Investors looked to the all-important August jobs report, which comes amid concerns about the state of the economy and labor market. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting the report to show that nonfarm payrolls increased by 161,000 in the month, and that the unemployment rate eased slightly to 4.2%.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

That comes after data released Thursday showed that private payrolls grew by 99,000 in August, far lower than the 140,000 estimate. The figures renewed concerns about an economic downturn and a softening labor market, which were first prompted by July's weaker-than-expected jobs report.

Weekly initial jobless claims meanwhile fell from the previous week, figures that were also released Thursday showed.

The data comes ahead of the next Federal Reserve meeting, which is set to conclude with an interest rate decision on Sept. 18. Markets are expecting the Fed to cut rates then, and were last pricing in a 57% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut and a 43% probability of a 50-basis-point cut, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

British competition regulator objects to Google's ad tech practices

Decision 2024 38 mins ago

88 corporate leaders endorse Harris in new letter, including CEOs of Yelp, Box and Ripple

Investors will be looking closely at economic data releases until then, including Friday's jobs data and inflation figures slated for next week, for clues about the path ahead for Fed policy and interest rates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us