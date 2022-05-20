Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Treasury Yields Inch Higher as Investors Tentatively Rotate Back Into Stocks

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Source: NYSE
  • Stock markets have had a turbulent week, with the S&P 500 on the brink of falling into bear territory. That's led investors to seek a safe haven in Treasurys, pushing yields lower.
  • Inflation has already weighed on investor sentiment for some time, but earnings from retailers this week has sparked concerns that pricing pressures are starting to show in how consumers are spending.

Treasury yields climbed on Friday morning, with in investors selling out of government bonds and tentatively buying back into stocks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose less than a basis point to 2.8641% at 4:40 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved less than a basis point higher 3.0721%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Stock markets have had a turbulent week, with the S&P 500 on the brink of falling into bear territory. That's led investors to seek a safe haven in Treasurys, pushing yields lower.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Inflation has already weighed on investor sentiment for some time, but earnings from retailers this week has sparked concerns that pricing pressures are starting to show in how consumers are spending.

Jeremy Grantham says today's bubble is worse than 2000, calls stocks to at least double their losses

The sell-off has entered ‘a new phase,’ Allianz's El-Erian says. How investors can deal with it

These fortress stocks hold up the most during bear markets and pay a nice dividend

However, global markets climbed in early trading on Friday, in an attempt to recover some of ground lost this week.

Money Report

Business 2 hours ago

Zelenskyy Says Donbas Region Completely Destroyed; Russia Likely to Swiftly Redeploy Mariupol Forces

Business 3 hours ago

European Stocks Climb as Global Markets Look for Recovery After Turbulent Week; Stoxx 600 Up 1%

There are no major economic data releases or auctions scheduled for Friday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us