Treasury Yields Inch Higher as Markets Await Unemployment Data While Fed Remains Hawkish

The yield on U.S. Treasuries inched higher on Friday as markets awaited the release of labor market data, which could give indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury was up 2 basis points to 3.843%. It has seen a volatile couple of weeks, falling below 3.6% briefly earlier in the week after surpassing the 4% mark last week.

The yield on the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury was at 4.283%, up by 3 basis points.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

A slew of economic data regarding the labor market has been released this week, with more to come on Friday in the form unemployment and non-farms payroll data for September.

Investors have been looking closely at the developments, as rising wages — which were based on the wide U.S. labor gap that reflected higher demand for workers than workers available — were a key driver of inflation.

Data released earlier in the week, including an unexpected decline in job openings, led some investors to believe the gap was narrowing and that this could affect Federal Reserve policy.

Fed speakers, however, stuck to the hawkish tone of the last weeks on Thursday, with Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans saying the Fed expects to hike interest rates by another 125 points across their next two meetings as central bankers continued to be concerned about recent inflation readings.

Investors have been worried about the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates too quickly and leading the U.S. economy into a recession.