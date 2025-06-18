Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields are little changed as investors anticipate Fed's rate decision

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on June 11, 2025.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's rate policy decision and more insight on the economic impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

At 6:42 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 1 basis point to 4.375%. The 2-year Treasury yield also slipped 1 basis point to 3.939%.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The Fed's interest rate decision will be announced at 2 p.m. ET. Traders are pricing in a 99.9% chance that the central bank will hold interest rates steady, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Federal Open Market Committee members forecast only two rate cuts this year.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"A lot has happened since their last meeting in early May, including the dialling back of China tariffs, the Moody's downgrade of the US credit rating, as well as the significant escalation in the Middle East," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. "So given that uncertainty and the potential for fresh inflationary spikes, they're widely expected to keep rates on hold again, and it means the focus will be on the dot plot for where they expect rates to go next."

They added: "Our US economists think it'll only signal one rate cut this year, which would be a hawkish shift from March, when they still signalled two cuts. However, they think it's a close call, and they expect the Fed to mostly maintain existing signals about policy."

Investors are also awaiting economic data, including housing starts for May and preliminary building permits. Weekly jobless claims will be released in the morning.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

These are the sticking points holding up a U.S.-EU trade deal

news 2 hours ago

How child tax credit would change under Senate, House GOP's ‘big beautiful' spending bills

The bond market will be closed on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us