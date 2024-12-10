Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields little changed as investors await fresh inflation data

By Sawdah Bhaimiya,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell on November 13, 2024, in New York City. 
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields remained little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited fresh inflation data due later this week.

At 4:05 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose less than one basis point to 4.2069%. The 2-year Treasury also rose less than a basis point to 4.1325%.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Yields and prices move in opposite directions, and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors are looking ahead to fresh inflation data, which will be the major economic release this week. The consumer price index for November will be published on Wednesday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Headline inflation is expected to have risen 0.3% in November and 2.7% over the past year, according to economists polled by Dow Jones.

Investors are keenly anticipating the CPI as it will be the last reading before the Federal Reserve's Dec. 17-18 meeting and it could influence interest rate decisions.

Fed officials will not be providing any commentary regarding the central bank's next move as the Fed is currently in a blackout period and are restricted from publicly speaking prior to a Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Money Report

news 46 mins ago

Surprise RBI governor pick signals India may cut rates as soon as February, economists say

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Tech firms take center stage 

"That release is going to be crucial one, as it's probably the last big piece of the jigsaw ahead of the Fed's policy decision next week, where a rate cut is now priced in as an 86% probability," Deutsche Bank analysts said.

The producer price index for November, will be published on Thursday.

On Tuesday morning, the National Federation of Independent Business' small business survey will be published. Mortgage data is also due on Wednesday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us