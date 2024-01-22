Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields retreat ahead of big week for economic data

By Elliot Smith,CNBC

Scott Olson

U.S. Treasury yields pulled back on Monday as investors geared up for another big week of economic data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down around 5 basis points at 4.099%. Last week, it reached levels not seen since December.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid around 4 basis points to 4.309. Yields move inversely to prices.

The moves come as markets try to gauge when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates, which will be a key determinant of the trajectory of the economy and markets this year.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Two significant pieces of economic data are on the slate this week, with a preliminary fourth-quarter GDP growth figure due on Thursday and the Commerce Department's closely-watched PCE price index for December out Friday.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the economy to have grown by 1.7% for the final three months of 2023, the slowest rate since the 0.6% decline registered in the second quarter of 2022.

The consensus forecast for core PCE prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy components, is 0.2% growth for the month and 3% for the full year.

Money Report

news 58 mins ago

No ‘economic collapse': Top Citi strategist says healthier economic growth is coming

news 5 hours ago

Ukraine war live updates: Moscow strikes back at Ukraine for ‘monstrous act of terrorism' after market, oil terminals attacked

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee told CNBC on Friday that investors should be watching this data point when trying to plot the Fed's rate path.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us