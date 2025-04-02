Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields are little changed as investors await rollout of Trump's tariffs

By Brian Evans, CNBC and Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2025. 
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Wednesday as investors awaited economic data and braced for the rollout of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The 10-year Treasury yield was lower by 1.2 basis points at 4.144%, while the 2-year Treasury yield slipped by less than 1 basis point to 3.858%.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are anticipating the implementation of Trump's reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday, which he has clarified will target all other countries and not just the top 10 to 15 trading partners.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Three sources familiar with the matter told The Washington Post that the Trump administration is considering imposing roughly 20% tariffs on most imports coming into the country, but several options are still on the table.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told lawmakers on Tuesday that the tariffs coming into effect on Wednesday will be the highest amount set and serve as a "cap." The White House said on Tuesday that the tariffs "will be effective immediately."

Investors will also await the ADP employment report for March, which will be released at 8:15 a.m., and will show the change in the number of people privately employed in the United States. Economists polled by Dow Jones are forecasting that private companies added 120,000 jobs last month, up from the 77,000 jobs added in February.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Live updates: Trump tariff plans finalized as U.S. trade partners brace for impact

news 22 mins ago

Markets won't get the certainty they want from Trump's tariff announcement

Other economic data on the schedule this week include the ISM Services PMI and weekly jobless claims on Thursday, and nonfarm payrolls on Friday.

Correction: The ADP private payrolls report was scheduled for release at 8:15 a.m. ET. A previous version misstated the time.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us