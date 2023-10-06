Treasury yields rise as investors await September jobs report

U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday as investors looked ahead to the release of the September jobs report, which could inform upcoming Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.

At 5:41 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by more than 2 basis points at 4.734%. It had hit a fresh 16-year high earlier in the week, rising as high as 4.884%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last trading at 5.032% after rising by 1 basis point.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Investors are awaiting fresh data from the labor market in form of the September jobs report, which comes after a series of jobs data was released earlier in the week and could affect monetary policy.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting the jobs report to show that the U.S. economy added 170,000 jobs in September, which would be below August's 187,000. The unemployment rate is forecast to decline slightly from 3.8% in the previous month to 3.7% in September.

Investors will be considering what the data could mean for interest rates. Should the report indicate continued tightness in the labor market, a further interest rate hike may be a possibility.

There have been mixed messages from policymakers about whether rates will need to go higher still to ease the economy, including the labor market, and cool inflation. However, Fed officials appear to widely expect rates to stay higher for longer.

Friday's jobs report comes after mixed labor market data published throughout the week.

On Thursday, weekly initial jobless claims came in at 207,000 for the week ending Sept. 30, below the 210,000 Dow Jones estimate. Earlier in the week, however, payroll processing firm ADP reported that private payrolls grew by 89,000 in September, which was far lower than expected and marked a sharp decline from August's figure of 180,000.