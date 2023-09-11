10-year Treasury yield rises as investors look ahead to key inflation data

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose Monday as investors awaited key economic data due this week that could provide additional clues about the outlook for interest rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by four basis points to 4.298%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading about flat at 4.993%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that there was a consensus in the Federal Reserve to keep rates on hold when the central bank meets next week. Fed futures put the chance of the Fed staying put on Sept. 20 at 93% following the report, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Whether the Fed hikes again this year is up in the air, the WSJ report said.

Investors braced themselves for the release of inflation data for August, with the consumer price index and producer price index slated for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The figures are likely to inform the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves. In recent weeks, several central bank officials have indicated that economic data will be crucial in the Fed's upcoming interest rate decisions.

That comes as concerns about the possibility of rates going higher still have grown among investors in recent weeks after a series of strong data and higher energy prices, which some investors took as a sign of continuing inflationary pressures. This week's inflation data could therefore either add to these fears or calm them.

Retail sales data will also be published Thursday, followed by the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report on Friday. No key data is due Monday.