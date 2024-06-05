Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields are little changed as investors weigh economic data

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Wednesday as investors considered the state of the economy amid a series of key data releases.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by 1 basis point at 4.343%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.785% after rising by more than 1 basis point.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Yields slid earlier in the week as investors assessed the latest economic data.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Figures from the Labor Department released Tuesday reflected 8.059 million job vacancies in April, below the 8.4 million Dow Jones estimate. This was the lowest level in more than three years, which raised hopes that the labor market may have eased enough for the Federal Reserve to consider cutting interest rates.

The state of the labor market is a key factor in the central bank's decision-making when it comes to monetary policy. More key labor market data is due Friday in form of nonfarm payrolls figures and the unemployment rate for May.

That comes ahead of the next Fed meeting next week. While markets are widely anticipating interest rates to remain unchanged then, investors will be paying close attention to what policymakers might say about the outlook for policy and the economy.

Money Report

3 mins ago

Elliott builds $2 billion position in SoftBank, pushes for buyback

12 mins ago

How to get better at public speaking by learning from Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lizzo, and other icons

This includes when interest rate cuts may begin and whether the Fed believes a recession can be avoided, concerns about which have grown as economic data has indicated that the economy and labor market are easing.

On Wednesday, the latest ISM purchasing managers index for the services sector and ADP's private payrolls report are due and will provide further insights.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us