Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields tick lower as investors await more inflation data

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 7, 2025.
NYSE

U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Thursday as investors awaited a batch of economic data and more insights on inflation amid a U.S.-China trade agreement.

At 4:34 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield declined by just over one basis point to one basis points to 4.5%, and the 2-year Treasury yield fell by more than 2 basis points to 4.032%.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are anticipating a series of economic data on Thursday, which will offer more insights into the state of the U.S. economy after U.S. President Donald Trump introduced "reciprocal" tariffs in April.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Investors were buoyed by a tame inflation reading on Tuesday, with consumer prices rising at a slower pace than economists had expected. Inflation increased by 0.2% in April, excluding food and energy, below the consensus forecast of 0.3%.

The producer price index, another inflation measure, will be published on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Investors will also look to retail sales data and industrial production numbers for April. Weekly jobless claims are also due.

Optimism remains about the U.S. striking trade deals on tariffs with other countries, with the U.K. securing a trade agreement last week, and the U.S. and China pausing most tariffs for 90 days. U.S. levies on China previously stood at 145%, while China retaliated with tariffs of 125% on U.S. imports.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us