Trump administration asks Supreme Court to lift ban on Education Department layoffs

The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a court order to reinstate U.S. Department of Education employees the administration had terminated as part of its efforts to dismantle the agency.

Officials for the administration are arguing to the high court that U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston didn't have the authority to require the Education Department to rehire the workers. More than 1,300 employees were affected by the mass layoffs.

