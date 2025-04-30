Trump blames Biden ‘overhang' after GDP shrinks in first quarter, says growth will ‘take a while'

President Donald Trump blamed his predecessor and defended his sweeping tariffs after new data showed the U.S. economy contracting last quarter.

He also cautioned that his promised economic "boom" will "take a while."

"This is [former President Joe] Biden's Stock Market, not Trump's. I didn't take over until January 20th," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden 'Overhang,'" he claimed.

"This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!" Trump wrote.

