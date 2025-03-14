Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump CMS nominee Dr. Oz won't commit to opposing Medicaid cuts

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to be the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, attends a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 14, 2025. 
Annabelle Gordon | Reuters
  • Dr. Mehmet Oz declined to commit to opposing future cuts to Medicaid when directly asked if he would do so.
  • Oz is President Donald Trump's nominee for administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
  • Trump has promised to preserve Medicaid and other federal safety-net programs.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the agency in charge of massive government-run health insurance programs, on Friday declined to commit to opposing future cuts to Medicaid when directly asked if he would do so.

Instead, the nominee for administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said that the way to protect Medicaid is "making sure that it's viable at every level."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The exchange during Oz's Senate confirmation hearing raises fresh questions about the fate of Medicaid under a Republican-led Congress and White House, despite Trump's promises to preserve it and other federal safety-net programs.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said last week that House Republicans' current budget cannot meet its spending-cut goals without significantly cutting Medicare or Medicaid coverage.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, asked Oz on Friday, "Since you cherish Medicaid, will you agree to oppose cuts in the Medicaid program?"

Money Report

Economy 1 hour ago

US-Canada trade war could signal a shift in economic ties, experts say

news 2 hours ago

Federal Reserve is likely to hold interest rates steady next week. But some consumer loans are getting cheaper

"I cherish Medicaid, and I've worked within the Medicaid environment quite extensively, as I highlighted, practicing at Columbia University," Oz said.

Wyden replied, "That's not that question, doctor. The question is, will you oppose cuts to this program you say you cherish?"

Oz again declined to say that he would.

"I want to make sure that patients today and in the future have resources to protect them if they get ill," he said.

"The way you protect Medicaid is by making sure that it's viable at every level, which includes having enough practitioners to afford the services, paying them enough to do what you request of them, and making sure that patients are able to use Medicaid."

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us