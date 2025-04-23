Trump considering exemption for automakers on some tariffs, White House says

President Donald Trump is considering exemptions for automakers from some tariffs announced by his administration, the White House confirmed Wednesday to CNBC's Eamon Javers.

The confirmation follows a Financial Times report that Trump is planning to exempt auto parts from tariffs on imports from China.

Bill Pugliano | Getty Images

The confirmation follows a Financial Times report that Trump is planning to exempt auto parts from tariffs on imports from China that Trump imposed to counter fentanyl production as well as levies on steel and aluminum.

The exemption would be separate from 25% tariffs on imported vehicles as well as 25% tariffs on imported auto parts that is scheduled to take effect by May 3, the FT reported.

Automakers and auto policy groups have been lobbying Trump for some relief on tariffs, which have been stacking up on the automotive industry.

Trump exempted autos from reciprocal, geographical tariffs but the auto industry is still dealing with additional 25% levies on steel and aluminum as well as a 25% tariff on all imported vehicles into the U.S.

