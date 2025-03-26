Trump could sign new auto tariffs as soon as Wednesday, White House says

President Donald Trump could impose new tariffs on auto imports as soon as Wednesday, a White House official told CNBC.

But the timing on Trump's latest tariff announcement is not set in stone, the official said, adding that the new duties could come later in the week.

Trump had previously hinted that the auto tariffs could arrive before his sweeping "reciprocal tariff" plan is set to begin.

Trump on Monday had hinted that the auto tariffs could arrive prior to April 2, the day his sweeping "reciprocal tariff" plan is set to begin.

"We'll be announcing that fairly soon over the next few days, probably, and then April 2 comes, that'll be reciprocal tariffs," he said at a Cabinet meeting.

Bloomberg first reported the forthcoming auto tariffs.

Trump has long signaled his plans to impose heavy tariffs on foreign trading partners. But his unpredictable and frequently shifting policy rollouts have stirred turmoil in the stock market and left business leaders uncertain about how to plan for the future.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.