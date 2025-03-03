Trump dashes hope for last-minute Canada and Mexico deal ahead of 25% tariffs

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Tuesday, scrapping hopes of a last-minute deal that would avoid stoking a trade war with America's top trading partners.

Trump, speaking at the White House on Monday afternoon, said there was no room left to negotiate with the two U.S. allies.

"They're all set. They go into effect tomorrow," he said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Stocks, already trading in the red, sank further following Trump's comments.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.