Trump Defense pick Pete Hegseth to face tough Senate confirmation hearing

Secretary of Defense hopeful Pete Hegseth is set to appear for a high-stakes Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, as he seeks to overcome an expected grilling from Democrats about his qualifications to lead the Pentagon, the nation's largest government agency.

The hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee is also likely to put a spotlight on recently surfaced allegations of past sexual impropriety and alcohol abuse by Hegseth.

The 44-year-old Army veteran and former Fox News host may also have to defend himself against allegations that he mismanaged two veterans' nonprofits years earlier.

The hearing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

President-elect Donald Trump has stood behind Hegseth, who has pushed back on the allegations.

He denied being pushed out of the two vets' groups, and said he would not drink alcohol if he was confirmed as Defense secretary.

He has also denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a hotel in 2017, while he was at Fox. A probe by police in Monterey, California, ended without charges against Hegseth. His attorney, who repeatedly called the accusations false, has acknowledged that Hegseth reached a confidential settlement with the woman.

The district attorney later said she did not file charges because, "No charges were supported by proof beyond a reasonable doubt."

The revelations about Hegseth bred speculation that he could become the second of Trump's picks to withdraw, following former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz scrapping his bid for attorney general.

But some Republicans have reportedly signaled in recent days that they believe Hegseth has enough support to advance past the Armed Services Committee and be confirmed by the Senate.

The circumstances of Hegseth's nomination have drawn comparisons to the dramatic senate hearing centered on sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's second Supreme Court nominee.

Kavanaugh, who vehemently denied those accusations, was confirmed 50-48.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.