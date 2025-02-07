Trump delays cancellation of de minimis trade exemption targeting China imports

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that puts a pause on his closing of the de minimis trade exemption.

De minimis has helped propel Chinese e-commerce upstarts Temu and Shein to explosive growth in the U.S.

The order states that de minimis will be restored for small packages shipped from China, "but shall cease to be available for such articles upon notification by the Secretary of Commerce to the President that adequate systems are in place to fully and expediently process and collect tariff revenue" on those items.

Trump on Saturday suspended the exemption as part of new tariffs that include an additional 10% tax on Chinese goods. The nearly century-old exception, known as de minimis, has been used by many e-commerce companies to send goods worth less than $800 into the U.S. duty-free, creating a competitive advantage.

It was predicted that its removal could overwhelm U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees, as the mountain of low-value shipments already making their way into the U.S. would suddenly require formal processing.

De minimis has helped fuel an explosion in cheap goods being shipped from China into the U.S. CBP has said it processed more than 1.3 billion de minimis shipments in 2024. A 2023 report from the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party found that Temu and Shein are "likely responsible" for more than 30% of de minimis shipments into the U.S., and "likely nearly half" of all de minimis shipments originate from China.