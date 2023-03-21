Trump Grand Jury Live Updates: Waiting Game on Looming Indictment in Porn Star Stormy Daniels Payoff

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments Tuesday in the New York grand jury investigation of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he expects to be criminally charged this week. See below for the latest updates.

If Donald Trump is indicted by a grand jury in New York, as he has said he expects, he will become the first former U.S. president ever to face a criminal charge.

But that has not happened — so far.

Trump is under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office over his company, the Trump Organization, claiming that reimbursement to his former lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels was for legal expenses.

Cohen paid Daniels that money on the eve of the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged one-time sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.

Trump, who is the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination said last week that he had heard he will be charged Tuesday.

But law enforcement officials have been mum about any timing of news from the grand jury in Manhattan Criminal Court, whose proceedings are held out of public view.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels and claims the investigation is politically motivated.

No grand jury proceedings set for day after former legal advisor to Cohen testifed

No grand jury proceedings are expected in Manhattan today, a day after a former legal advisor to Trump's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen testified to the panel.

The next scheduled grand jury date is Wednesday, which suggests that is the earliest day that Trump could be indicted in the case.

On Monday, the attorney Bob Costello appeared before the grand jury as a rebuttal witness to Cohen, who is believed to have testified at length about paying off porn star Stormy Daniels at Trump's behest in 2016.

Costello is a former top federal prosecutor who has recently represented former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a Trump ally who himself has faced criminal investigations into his conduct.

"There can be no doubt in anyone's mind that Michael Cohen has great difficulty telling the truth," Costello said in a statement to reporters after he finished testifying. "He is, after all, a convicted perjurer, and our track record with Mr. Cohen convinced us that he was a serial liar."

Despite Costello's statement, prosecutors on Monday did not call Cohen back to the stand to rebut Costello's testimony.

"The facts and documents speak for themselves," Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis said afterward.

NYPD cops ordered to report in full uniform in preparation for protests

All New York Police Department officers have been ordered to report to work in full uniform so that they can be sent out to the street if needed to deal with any protests related to the grand jury probe of Trump.

A small protest is expected to begin at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan and head downtown to the Manhattan District Attorney's office. Separately, a small caravan of cars driven by Trump backers is headed into the city from Long Island.

But if Monday was any indication, those cops might be all dressed up with no place to go.

That afternoon, a paltry number of New York Republican Club members rallied in downtown Manhattan to voice opposition to the criminal probe, where they were significantly outnumbered by members of the media assigned to cover the event.

Trump in a social media over the weekend post had urged supporters to "Protest, take our nation back!" as he announced he expected to soon be arrested.

"We must save America! Protest, protest, protest!"

