Trump hosting ‘One, Big, Beautiful' event to push Senate Republicans to pass tax bill

The event is intended to pressure Senate Republicans to quickly pass his massive tax-and-spending agenda, which Trump calls the "One Big, Beautiful Bill."

President Donald Trump is set Thursday afternoon to host a group of working-class Americans at the White House, as he cranks up pressure on Senate Republicans to quickly pass his massive tax-and-spending agenda.

The event in support of Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill" will feature a collection of what his administration describes as "everyday Americans" poised to benefit from the legislation's tax cuts and other provisions.

They include truck drivers, firefighters, law enforcement, healthcare workers, ranchers, and workers who rely on tips, a White House official told CNBC. Axios first reported the event.

"As a mom and a small business owner, every dollar counts," said Maliki Krieski, a DoorDash Driver set to attend the event, in a statement provided by the White House.

"Thanks to No Tax on Tips, I'll be able to keep more of what I earn. This is the kind of policy that makes an impact for people like me across the country," Krieski said.

Trump in a social media post Tuesday demanded that the Senate "GET THE DEAL DONE THIS WEEK."

But the bill — a version of which passed in the House in May — faces significant headwinds in the Senate. Conservative holdouts there are wary that the bill could blow out federal deficits.

The Senate parliamentarian earlier Thursday dealt another blow to the bill's prospects by rejecting some provisions intended to offset the cost of its hefty tax cuts and spending components.

Any changes made to the bill in the upper chamber will require the House to re-approve the final package before it heads to the White House for Trump's signature.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.