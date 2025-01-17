Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump inauguration to be moved indoors due to extreme cold

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

The US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural ceremony will be moved indoors Monday due to the extreme cold set to grip Washington, D.C.
  • Trump said other scheduled events, including a MAGA rally at the Capitol One Arena the day before the inauguration, will "remain the same."
  • The last time an inauguration was held indoors was in January 1985, for President Ronald Reagan.

President-elect Donald Trump said his inaugural ceremony on Monday will be moved indoors due to the extreme cold set to grip Washington, D.C.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday.

"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda," he wrote.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump's post included screenshots from the National Weather Service forecasting "dangerously cold wind chills" between six and 10 degrees Fahrenheit around midday Monday.

Source: NOAA

The last inauguration to be held indoors was in 1985 when President Ronald Reagan was sworn in for a second term in the Rotunda due to bitterly cold temperatures.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, which is in charge of the inaugural events at the Capitol complex, said it will honor Trump's request to move the ceremonies indoors.

A view inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol building on Jan. 17, 2025, in Washington, DC.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
A view inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol building on Jan. 17, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Trump in the Truth Social post said that D.C.'s Capital One Arena will be opened for a live viewing of his inauguration and that it will also host a scheduled presidential parade.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Sam Altman posts letter from senators concerned about OpenAI efforts to ‘cozy up' to Trump

news 21 mins ago

This startup plans to recycle aluminum from cars and keep it all in the U.S.

"I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In," Trump wrote.

He added that the rest of his inauguration ceremonies, including a MAGA rally at the Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, will "remain the same."

"Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.

Some Trump supporters who traveled to Washington for his swearing-in for a second non-consecutive term were upset with the announcement.

"We might as well stay at home and watch it on TV. I'm kind of disappointed to be honest with you," Ken Robinson, who traveled with his family from Oklahoma, told NBC News.

"We came here to watch it in person. We don't really care to watch it on a Jumbotron," Robinson said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us