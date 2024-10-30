Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump Media plummets 22%, cutting into DJT rally days before election

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Trump Media stock drops more than 10% to open trading week
Aytac Unal/ | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • Shares of Trump Media plummeted in intraday trading, pouring cold water on a massive rally in the runup to the 2024 election.
  • Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump owns nearly 57% of the company, which trades as DJT on the Nasdaq.
  • Trump has vowed not to sell his shares.

Shares of Trump Media dropped more than 22% Wednesday, pouring cold water on a remarkable rally that added billions of dollars to former President Donald Trump's on-paper net worth in the runup to the 2024 election.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

DJT stock, which closed at $51.51 per share on Tuesday, was trading under $40 around noon ET Wednesday.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, owns nearly 57% of the company, according to recent regulatory filings.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

His stake as of midday Wednesday was worth around $4.5 billion, nearly $1.4 billion lower than where it stood Tuesday afternoon.

Trump has vowed not to sell his shares.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Money Report

news 5 mins ago

Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro are no longer in shortage. Here's where their sales still fell short

news 9 mins ago

Pennsylvania is a hotbed of Trump, GOP election conspiracies

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us