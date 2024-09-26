Trump Media shareholder UAV dumped more than 7.5 million shares

United Atlantic Ventures LLC, a major shareholder in Trump Media, has sold or otherwise gotten rid of more than 7.5 million shares in the company, according to a regulatory filing.

United Atlantic Ventures LLC, a major shareholder in Trump Media, has sold or otherwise gotten rid of more than 7.5 million shares in the company, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

UAV, whose managing member is Andrew Litinsky, owned 7,525,000 shares of Trump Media as of March 25, which represented 5.5% of the then-outstanding shares in the social media company, according to the 13G filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"As of the date of this filing, United Atlantic Ventures LLC owns 100 shares," the filing says.

UAV is a partnership of Litinsky and Wes Moss, who initially pitched Trump the idea of creating Trump Media in February 2021, after the former president was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Both Litinsky and Moss were contestants on Trump's television show "The Apprentice."

UAV received more than 7.5 million shares in late March, when Trump Media went public after completing its merger with the blank-check company Digital World Acquisition Corp.

