Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump Media shares jump on announcement of ETF deal with Crypto.com

By MacKenzie Sigalos, CNBC

[CNBC] Trump Media shares jump on announcement of ETF deal with Crypto.com
Thomas Fuller | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Shares of Trump Media jumped in after-hours trading on Monday after the president's social media company announced an agreement with Crypto.com to launch ETFs and related products.
  • The arrangement mirrors Trump’s licensing deals, in which other companies roll out products using the Trump brand.
  • The stock was down 38% for the year as of Monday's close.

Shares of Trump Media jumped about 9% in extended trading on Monday after the parent of the president's social media company announced an agreement with Crypto.com to launch a series of exchange-traded funds and related products.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The company, which runs the Truth Social platform, has been hammered by investors so far this year despite President Donald Trump's return to the White House. Prior to the after-hours gain, the stock was down 38% in 2025.

In the press release on Monday, Trump Media said the ETFs and exchange-traded products will have a "Made in America" focus and will launch later this year, subject to regulatory approval. It's President Trump's latest foray into crypto, after his family introduced several Trump-branded non-fungible tokens and memecoins and announced plans to start a crypto bank of sorts.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The announcement also further blurs the line between the president's business ventures and his policy agenda.

Trump is the majority owner of Trump Media, which has a market cap of about $4.6 billion. It's a tiny and money-burning business. Trump Media last month reported losing $400 million in 2024, while taking in $3.6 million in revenue.

Much of the work in bringing the new ETFs to market will fall to Crypto.com and its U.S. affiliate, Foris Capital, a familiar arrangement for Trump, who has long allowed other companies to develop products with his name and brand.

Money Report

news 42 mins ago

Morgan Stanley's near-term rally call: CIO Mike Wilson sees beaten-up Mag 7 stocks as winners

news 1 hour ago

Asia-Pacific markets rise after Wall Street rallies on expectations of softer Trump tariffs

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, in the statement, touted access to a "brand with a loyal following."

The funds will be marketed under TMTG's newly-launched fintech brand, Truth.Fi. According to the press release, the crypto exchange will "support the backend technology, provide custody, and supply the cryptocurrencies for the ETFs," which are set to include a unique basket of digital assets like bitcoin and cronos (Crypto.com's native token), alongside traditional securities spanning industries such as energy.

If the ETFs launch, they'll be available internationally, including in Europe and Asia, on major brokerage platforms and via the Crypto.com app, which boasts 140 million users globally.

WATCH: Trump's World Liberty Financial projects says it sold $550 million in tokens

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us