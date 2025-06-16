Trump Organization announces mobile plan, $499 smartphone

The Trump Organization unveiled a mobile phone plan and a $499 smartphone that is set to launch in September.

The new service, Trump Mobile, offers a $47.45-per-month plan that includes unlimited talk, text and data, as well as roadside assistance and a "Telehealth and Pharmacy Benefit," according to its website.

The company owned by President Donald Trump also announced it will sell a "T1" smartphone, which appears to feature a gold-colored metal case etched with an American flag.

Source: TrumpMobile.com

The new venture is the latest example of Trump's business empire capitalizing on its association with the sitting president.

Both the name of the wireless service — "The 47 Plan" — and its monthly price are references to Trump, who was the 45th U.S. president during his first term in office and is now serving as the 47th.

A screenshot on the website of the upcoming phone, meanwhile, displays Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

