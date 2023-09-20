Trump protester turned conspiracy target Ray Epps pleads guilty to Jan. 6 disorderly conduct

Ray Epps pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct related to his actions on the day of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Epps, who traveled to Washington, D.C., to protest former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, has become the face of a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Ray Epps, who was targeted by right-wing conspiracy theorists after he protested then-President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge related to his actions on the day of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Epps faced one count of knowingly engaging in "disorderly and disruptive conduct" with the "intent to impede and disrupt" the government's efforts on Jan. 6, 2021, to confirm President Joe Biden's electoral victory over Trump.

Epps did not enter the Capitol that day, but he was on restricted grounds outside the building during the riot, prosecutors noted.

He pleaded guilty during a brief hearing over Zoom before U.S. District Chief Judge James Boasberg in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Before the hearing ended, a prosecutor said that "due to the unusual nature of this case," he want to make clear that Epps never a "confidential source" for any government agency, NBC News reported.

Epps, a former member of the right-wing Oath Keepers group, had traveled to Washington, D.C., to protest the 2020 election results. But he has since has been at the center of a false conspiracy theory that the FBI provoked the riot that erupted at the Capitol.

Epps fell under suspicion by others on the right after he was seen on video taken Jan. 5, 2021, showing him on the streets encouraging others to "go into the Capitol."

Some high-profile conservatives amplified those suspicions, publicly questioning Epps' actions and wondering why he had not yet been criminally charged in connection with the riot, as more than 1,100 other defendants have.

In July, Epps filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News and its former opinion host Tucker Carlson over their coverage of him.

Epps alleged he has been forced to flee his home and bombarded with harassment and death threats as a result of the "defamatory campaign" against him.

As part of his plea agreement, the government will be allowed to access Epps' social media accounts from around the time of the Capitol riot, NBC reported.

Epps will be sentenced by Boasberg on Dec. 20.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.