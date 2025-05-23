Trump says a 25% tariff ‘must be paid by Apple' on iPhones not made in the U.S.

President Donald Trump said in a social media post Friday morning that Apple will have to pay a tariff of 25% or more for iPhones made outside the United States.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.," Trump said on Truth Social.

Shares of Apple fell more than 2% in premarket trading.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.