news

Trump says a ‘little disturbance' from tariffs is OK, as markets reel from trade war fears

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Win Mcnamee | Via Reuters
  • President Donald Trump conceded before a joint session of Congress that his steep new tariffs will cause "a little disturbance."
  • Trump said it was worth it to reap what he promises will be the eventual benefits of his aggressive trade policy.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech to a joint session of Congress, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 4, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech to a joint session of Congress, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 4, 2025. 

President Donald Trump conceded before a joint session of Congress that his steep new tariffs will cause "a little disturbance," but maintained it was worth it to reap what he promises will be the eventual benefits of his aggressive trade policy.

"Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again. And it's happening, and it will happen rather quickly," Trump said during the primetime address Tuesday night, the first such speech of his second term.

"There will be a little disturbance, but we're okay with that," Trump said. "It won't be much."

The remarks came hours after the stock market plummeted for a second straight day, as Trump's sweeping 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico took effect.

Most economists warn that tariffs — taxes on imports that are paid by the importers — will end up raising prices for consumers. But Trump has long asserted that tariffs are paid for by other countries, and he has touted them as a key tool for gaining leverage in negotiations.

The new tariffs on Canada and Mexico had previously been on a monthlong pause, and many critics hoped that they would be softened, or eliminated, before their deadline to resume.

But Trump decided to plow ahead with those tariffs this week, further inflaming economic uncertainty and stoking new fears that the U.S. was committed to a potentially painful trade war with two of its top trading partners.

After markets closed Tuesday afternoon, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Trump "probably" will announce tariff compromise deals with Canada and Mexico on Wednesday.

Following Lutnick's remarks, U.S. stock futures tied to all three major averages rose.

