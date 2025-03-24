Money Report

Trump says countries that purchase oil from Venezuela will pay 25% tariff on any trade with U.S.

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States and stranded in Honduras disembark from a Conviasa Airlines plane upon arrival at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela on March 24, 2025. 
Juan Barreto | Afp | Getty Images
President Donald Trump said Monday that countries which buy oil and gas from Venezuela will face a 25% tariff on any trade those nations have with the United States.

The tariff will take effect on April 2, the president said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

U.S. crude oil was up 77 cents, or 1.13%, at $69.05 per barrel by 10:54 am ET. Global benchmark Brent was trading 73 cents, or 1.01%, higher at $72.89 per barrel.

The president accused Venezuela of sending Tren de Aragua gang members to the U.S. The Trump administration has designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization.

Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act on March 15 in response to what the president claims is an invasion by Tren de Aragua. The president said Tren de Aragua is conducting "irregular warfare" against the U.S at the direction of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

