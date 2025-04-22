Trump says he has ‘no intention' of firing Fed Chair Powell

President Donald Trump said he has "no intention" of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before his term leading the central bank expires next year.

"None whatsoever," Trump said in the Oval Office when asked to clarify that he did not seek Powell's removal. "Never did."

The comment represents a dramatic shift for Trump, who has recently ramped up his rhetoric against Powell and declined to rule out the possibility of taking the unprecedented step of firing him.

