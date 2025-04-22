Money Report

Trump says he has ‘no intention' of firing Fed Chair Powell

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has "no intention" of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before his term leading the U.S. central bank expires next year.

"None whatsoever," Trump said in the Oval Office when asked to clarify that he did not seek Powell's removal. "Never did."

The comment represents a dramatic shift for Trump, who has recently ramped up his rhetoric against Powell and declined to rule out the possibility of taking the unprecedented step of firing him.

