Trump says he's considering a 10% tariff on China beginning as soon as Feb. 1

On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump said his team was talking about a 10% tariff on China.

He said the duty could take effect as early as Feb. 1.

During his campaign for president in 2024, Trump called for levies upward of 60% on China.

President Donald Trump said that his team was discussing a 10% tariff on China and that the duty could take effect as early as Feb. 1.

"We're talking about a tariff of 10% on China based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada," the president said, speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday evening.

"Probably Feb. 1 is the date we're looking at," he added.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump also noted on Tuesday that his team is talking about a tariff of "approximately 25%" on Mexico and China.

The president's latest comments come a day after he said he was thinking of imposing 25% levies on Mexico and China as early as February.

"We're thinking in terms of 25% (levies) on Mexico and Canada, because they're allowing a vast number of people" over the border, he said on Monday.

While campaigning in 2024, Trump had threatened imposing tariffs upward of 60% on Chinese goods. As recently as November, he called for "an additional 10% Tariff" on China, according to a post on his social media platform Truth Social.