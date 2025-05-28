Trump says he's not ‘chickening out' on trade: ‘It's called negotiation'

President Donald Trump pushed back against an emerging critique of his tariff moves and its effect on markets, which has been referred to as the "TACO trade."

The term, which stands for "Trump Always Chickens Out," describes a pattern in which Trump announces heavy new tariffs, sending markets tumbling, and then later pauses or lightens them, causing markets to rebound.

The term coined by a Financial Times columnist — which stands for "Trump Always Chickens Out" — describes a pattern in which Trump announces heavy new tariffs, sending markets tumbling, and then later pauses or lightens them, causing markets to rebound.

When asked by CNBC about the term at the White House, Trump denied that he had ever backed down and suggested that his moves have helped the U.S. gain ground in trade negotiations.

"After I did what I did, they said, 'We'll meet anytime you want,'" Trump said of the European Union, which he had recently targeted with a 50% U.S. tariff — before announcing two days later that he was delaying that new levy.

"You call that chickening out?" Trump said.

"It's called negotiation," he added, after criticizing the question as "nasty."

Stocks fell Friday after Trump called for the U.S. to impose the steep tariff on the EU starting June 1. On Sunday, Trump said he would delay that deadline to July 9 after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asked for an extension.

In the next trading session on Tuesday, stocks rallied across major indexes.

Trump in Wednesday's remarks went on to credit the 50% tariff threat with jumpstarting trade talks between the U.S. and the EU.

"The sad thing is, now, when I make a deal with them, it's something much more reasonable, they'll say, 'Oh, he was chicken, he was chicken,'" Trump said. "That's so unbelievable."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's Laya Neelakandan contributed to this report.