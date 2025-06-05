Money Report

Trump says Musk went ‘CRAZY,' suggests cutting government contracts for his companies

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak before departing the White House on his way to his South Florida home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on March 14, 2025.
Roberto Schmidt | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump lashed out at Elon Musk as their feud rapidly ramped up.
  • Trump called Musk "CRAZY" and suggested that he may target the Tesla CEO's government contracts.
President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at Elon Musk as their feud rapidly ramped up, calling him "CRAZY" and suggesting that he may terminate the Tesla CEO's government contracts.

Trump in a bitter Truth Social post wrote that Musk was "wearing thin" by the end of his tenure leading the president's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

"I asked him to leave," Trump claimed.

The angry swipe came after Musk blasted the president amid an escalating clash that stemmed from the mega-billionaire's vocal opposition to Trump's massive tax-cut bill.

Trump earlier Thursday said Musk was "upset" that the budget package cuts electric vehicle credits.

"I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" Trump wrote in the post.

Musk has aggressively trashed the bill on the grounds that it will add trillions of dollars to the nation's deficits. He is actively urging Senate Republicans to "kill the bill," which comprises a huge swath of Trump's domestic agenda.

The president wrote in a second Truth Social post, "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!"

Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and founded The Boring Company, xAI and Neuralink. He also owns the social media platform X.

