Trump says Skadden, Arps law firm will provide $100 million in pro bono legal services, avoiding executive order

President Donald Trump announced that the large law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom agreed to provide at least $100 million in pro bono legal services to the federal government during the Trump administration.

The agreement, which Trump called "essentially a settlement," allows Skadden, Arps to avoid becoming the sixth elite law firm to be targeted by an executive order from Trump imposing various punishments.

Trump last week rescinded one of those executive orders after the targeted law firm Paul, Weiss, agreed to perform $40 million worth of pro bono — free — legal work for causes that the president supports.

Three targeted law firms, WilmerHale, Jenner & Block, and Perkins Coie have sued the Trump administration over the president's executive orders targeting them.

The deal came five days after the billionaire Elon Musk — one of Trump's top advisors — tweeted "Skadden, this needs to stop now" in response to a social media post by conservative gadfly Dinesh D'Souza complaining that the firm's lawyers were litigating against him over a film he produced.

CNBC has requested comment from Skadden, Arps.

