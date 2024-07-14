Trump shooting live updates: FBI releases gunman's name; two attendees still in critical condition

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments after an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. See below for updates.

The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday left one attendee and the gunman dead, and two more attendees still in critical condition 12 hours later.

Trump was grazed by a bullet and treated at a local hospital, but released late Saturday night.

The nation is shaken and elected officials and law enforcement are on high alert from Washington to California for any additional threats.

The FBI has identified the shooter, now deceased, as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., a registered Republican. He used a semi-automatic weapon, NBC News reports.

"We're all Americans, and we have to treat one another with dignity and respect," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in an interview Sunday on NBC News' "Weekend Today."

Just a day before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, several Republicans and Trump allies blamed Democratic rhetoric that they said demonized Trump, for inciting the violence.

CNBC's politics reporters and breaking news teams are covering the day's developments from Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Melania Trump breaks her silence: 'The winds of change have arrived'

Former first lady Melania Trump has broken her silence on the attempted assassination of her husband.

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," Melania wrote, thanking the Secret Service for their protection.

"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," she wrote.

"The core facets of my husband's life - his human side - were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times."

It was a rare and emotional statement from the former first lady, who closely guards her privacy and been noticeably absent from Trump's political events since he left the White House in 2021.

Melania Trump sent her sympathies to the families of the victims of the shooting. She also reflected more broadly on the state of division in American politics, and ended her statement on a note of encouragement.

"This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence," she wrote. "The winds of change have arrived."

Democratic House Rep. Ruben Gallego sends letter to Secret Service director

Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat and candidate for the Senate, sent a letter to U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle after last night's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

"This was a security failure at the highest level, not seen since the attempted assassination of President Reagan," wrote Gallego. "This cannot happen, and I demand accountability."

Gallego detailed several questions that he wants answers to, including who approved the security plan and whether surrounding buildings were properly assessed for threats.

White House: Biden and Trump phone call was 'good, short and respectful'

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump briefly spoke on the phone Saturday evening in a rare one-on-one conversation.

A White House official described the phone call to NBC News as "good, short and respectful."

It was the first time the candidates had spoken to each other since their presidential debate on June 27.

Earlier that evening, Biden delivered brief remarks on camera in Delaware and condemned the political violence, before heading back to Washington.

"There's no place in America for this kind of violence," Biden said Saturday. "It's sick. It's sick."

Mike Pence says he is grateful for Trump's safety, condemns political violence

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife "thank God" for Donald Trump's safety and sent their condolences and support to the victims and their families.

He added a note of gratitude for the Secret Service's "swift response," which he added, "undoubtedly saved lives."

"There is no place in America for political violence and it must be universally condemned," he added.

Pence was one of several government officials targeted by armed rioters during the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which he partially blamed Trump for inciting.

Two victims remain hospitalized, authorities say

More than 12 hours after the shooting, two victims remain in critical condition at a local hospital, authorities and a hospital spokesman said.

The victims' names have not been released, and it was unclear Sunday morning when officials would deliver another update.

One attendee at the rally died on the scene, as did the gunman, who was killed by law enforcement.

Speaker Johnson blames campaign rhetoric: 'We can't go on like this'

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson blamed incendiary political rhetoric for Saturday's assassination attempt of Donald Trump and reiterated that Congress is launching a full investigation into the incident.

"We can't go on like this as a society," Johnson said in an interview with NBC's "TODAY." "Everyone needs to turn the rhetoric down."

He pointed to President Joe Biden's campaign rhetoric, including remarks on a private donor call in which Biden said, "It's time to put Trump in the bullseye."

"I know that [Biden] didn't mean what is being implied there," said Johnson, "but that kind of language on either side should be called out."

Congress plans to do a full investigation of the shooting, he said, to answer questions about any potential security lapses and "anything else that the American people need to know."

"Lots more questions than answers this morning," he added.

Trump says he is prepared to speak at the Republican National Convention

Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he was looking forward to addressing the country at this week's Republican National Convention in Wisconsin.

The former president also thanked the public for its support and sent condolences to the shooting victims and their families.

"We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families," Trump wrote. "I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin."

The RNC is set to take place in Milwaukee from Monday to Thursday.

Saturday's assassination attempt on Trump will not change the RNC's structure, a senior Republican official involved in the planning told NBC News on Sunday.

The official added that the shooting and Trump's survival could color the convention with more emotional overtones, but that the fundamental plan will not change.

Secret Service debunks claims that Trump was denied additional security

The Secret Service rejected rumors that it had denied Donald Trump's requests for additional security resources.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that the notion that Trump's team asked for more security and was rebuffed "is absolutely false."

"In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo," Guglielmi wrote in a social media post.

To prepare for more travel and events on the campaign trail, Trump's team beefed up his Secret Service detail with more special agents and teams, an official told NBC News in May.

