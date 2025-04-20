Trump tariffs could lead to a summer drop-off in economic activity after an ‘artificially high' start, Chicago Fed chief says

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said Sunday that President Donald Trump's tariffs are causing U.S. business owners to stock up on inventories.

"Preemptive purchasing" by businesses, as well as consumers, of big-ticket items at pre-tariff prices may cause an "artificially high" level of economic activity, the central banker said.

The temporary bump could be followed by a corresponding drop-off in the summer, Goolsbee said.

"That kind of preemptive purchasing is probably even more pronounced on the business side," Goolsbee told CBS' "Face The Nation" on Sunday, adding: "We heard a lot about preemptive building-up of inventories that could last 60 days, 90 days, if there [was] going to be more uncertainty."

Businesses stockpiling inventory and consumers accelerating their purchasing decisions — buying an Apple iPhone now, say, rather than waiting until the fall — may inflate U.S. economic activity in April and lead to a slowdown in the coming months, Goolsbee suggested.

"Activity might look artificially high in the initial, and then by the summer, might fall off — because people have bought it all," he said.

Sectors affected by Trump's tariffs, particularly the auto industry, are most likely to heavily stock up on inventory now before import levies on goods from other countries potentially rise further, said Goolsbee. Many car parts, electronic components and other big-ticket consumer items are manufactured in China, for example, which currently faces a 145% total tariff rate on goods imported to the United States.

Trump's tariffs on a bevy of other countries are currently in the middle of a 90-day pause, with a 10% baseline tariff rate instead applying to all imported goods across the board. The pause is due to expire on July 9, with Trump touting a series of rate negotiations with foreign leaders between now and then.

"We don't know, 90 days from now, when they've revisited the tariffs, we don't know how big they're going to be," Goolsbee said.

Some U.S. business owners who buy goods manufactured in China say they already can't afford to place rush orders on inventory. Matt Rollens, owner and CEO of Granite Bay, California-based novelty drinkware company Dragon Glassware, says he's temporarily holding his products in China because paying the 145% levy would force him to raise consumer prices by at least 50%, likely drying up customer demand.

Rollens has enough inventory in the U.S. to last roughly until June, and hopes the tariffs will be rolled back by then, he told CNBC Make It on April 11.

Short-term uncertainty and financial pain aside, the Fed's Goolsbee expressed optimism about the country's longer-term economic outlook.

"If we can get through this, it's important to remember: The hard data coming into April was pretty good. The unemployment rate [was] around steady full employment, inflation [was] coming down," he said. "It's just a desire of people expressing they don't want to back to '21 and '22, at a time when inflation was really raging out of control."

