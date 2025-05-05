Trump to ask Hollywood studios if they're happy with 100% foreign film tariff idea

President Donald Trump said that he will ask Hollywood studios if "they're happy" with his proposal to impose tariffs of 100% percent on foreign-made films.

"I'm not looking to hurt the industry, I want to help the industry," Trump said.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will ask Hollywood studios if "they're happy" with his proposal to impose tariffs of 100% percent films made outside of the United States.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I'm not looking to hurt the industry, I want to help the industry," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"So we're going to meet with the industry," he said. "I want to make sure they're happy with it because we're all about jobs."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Trump's comments came a day after he said in a social media post that he was authorizing the Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to "immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands."

Trump did not detail how those tariffs would be implemented.

But on Monday, White House spokesman Kush Desai said that "no final decision on foreign film tariffs have been made."

Desai also said, "The Administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump's directive to safeguard our country's national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again."

Trump in his remarks later Monday to reporters, said that the U.S film industry "has been decimated by other countries taking them out, and also by incompetence, like in Los Angeles, the governor [Gavin Newsom] is a grossly incompetent man, he's just allowed it to be taken away from."

"Hollywood doesn't do very much of that business, they have the nice sign, and everything's good, but they don't do very much," Trump said.

Spending on films and television series made in the United States has been dropping. But all major U.S. based film companies make movies overseas, complicating the questions of how a tariff on such films would be applied, and who it would benefit.

"Tariffs typically apply to the import of 'goods,' so a tariff on DVD imports is easy to enforce and a tariff on intellectual property is nearly impossible to enforce," Alicia Reese, analyst at Wedbush wrote in a research note on Monday.

The amount of money spent in the United States on films and TV series budgeted to $10 million or more has sharply fallen since 2021, while there has been an uptick in spending on films produced in the rest of the world.

In 2021, the so-called committed spend on such films and TV series in the U.S. was nearly $26 billion, according to the company ProdPro, which tracks studio spending. That fell to $19 billion in 2024.

In 2021, the committed spend on such productions in the rest of the world was nearly $23 billion. That rose to $24.6 billion last year, ProdPro data showed.

In 2021, the number of projects budgeted for $10 million or more that were made in the U.S. was 466. That fell to 304 such films in 2024, according to that data.

Conversely, the number of such projects made in the rest of the world grew from 420 in 2021 to 489 in 2024, according to ProdPro.

"According to ProdPro's 2025 survey of studio executives, when asked what are the top criteria they consider when selecting a filming location, tax incentives is the # 1 consideration," ProdPro said in a statement to CNBC.

"Other key factors include creative decisions, infrastructure, and local crew," the company said. "Our tracking shows that the US is seeing a decline in absolute numbers and market share, indicating that the productions are moving to other countries including Australia, [New Zealand], among other hubs with attractive incentives."

ProdPro said that foreign exchange rates "have also disadvantaged US-based productions given the strength of the US dollar relative to other markets."

" In our survey of studio executives regarding their preferred production locations for 2025-26, the top five choices were all outside the United States," the company said.