news

Trump to declare national energy emergency, expanding his legal options to address high costs

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

President-elect Donald Trump reacts during a MAGA victory rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2025, one day ahead of his inauguration ceremony. 
Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump will declare a national energy emergency after his inauguration on Monday to reduce energy costs, an incoming White House official told reporters.

The national energy emergency "will unlock unlock a variety of different authorities" to produce more natural resources, the official said, without providing specifics on which authorities Trump will use.

"The national energy emergency is crucial because we are in an AI race with China, and our ability to produce domestic American energy is so crucial such that we can generate the electricity and power that's needed to stay at the global forefront of technology," the official told reporters.

Trump is also set to sign an executive order specifically to unleash energy production Alaska, the official said, without providing specifics.

"Alaska is so key for our national security, given its geostrategic location, and it's a crucial place from which we could export LNG not only to other parts of the United States, but to our friends and allies in the Asia Pacific region," the official said.

The U.S. has been the largest producer of crude oil in the world for years, outpacing Saudi Arabia and Russia. The CEOs of Exxon and Chevron have said oil and gas production levels are based on market conditions and are unlikely to increase in response to who is in the White House.

"There's still some upside," Chevron CEO Mike Wirth told CNBC's Brian Sullivan in a Jan. 8 interview. "But probably not growth at the rate that we've seen over the last number of years as particularly some of these new shale plays begin to mature," Wirth said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

